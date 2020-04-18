Princess Sofia of Sweden joins the frontline to fight COVID-19

Due to the growing issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it appears even royals have begun to join the frontlines in an attempt to help curtail the spread of the disease.

After completing an intense training program online, Princess Sofia of Sweden began her work at Sophiahemmet Hospital. "Princess Sofia is not only Sophia's honorary chair, but now also works with us.”

According to a hospital statement, "This is after having completed our basic nursing education, which has been developed to relieve the now severely strained healthcare staff."

Even the princess herself confirmed the news as she shared a picture of her in her new work outfit. "Last week, I went through a medical education with a major in health, care and care at @sophiahemmet.”

"Within the framework of the ‘emergency response,' I am now placed in one of the hospital's care units where, together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning."

Princess Sofia went on to say, "The Sophiahemmet has in turn made available its resources to the Stockholm region. About 40 employees are lent to work in intensive care at emergency hospitals. In addition, Sophiahemmet relieves emergency hospitals by supporting surgery primarily in cancer."

In a statement according to a report by PEOPLE, the Royal Court stated, "In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professional.”