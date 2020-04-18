'Mean Girls' returning with a sequel? Lindsay Lohan opens up about the possibility

Hollywood’s leading actor Lindsay Lohan recently took fans by surprise after her comeback into the world of music.

But it looks like the star has much more planned as she said during an interview on Lights Out with David Spade, that alongside her return towards acting with Frame, she also has her eyes on another exciting project.

The Freaky Friday actor spoke about how she wants to reprise her iconic role as Cady Heron from Mean Girls with a sequel to the iconic chick flick.

"I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long idea. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2 with the same cast, work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and [Mean Girls director] Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted; I was excited to do that. But that's all in their hands, really."

Apart from that, she also told Spade how her latest song that welcomed her back into the music industry, was about her initial days in Los Angeles.

"It's been really exciting. I started working with a writer named Alma [Miettinen] and I liked her tracks, and I said, 'Well this kind of reminds me of some of the stuff I went through in LA—I can relate to this. It's fun and it's upbeat but I can definitely relate to aspects of my life in the past,” she said.