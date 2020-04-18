R. Kelly continues to desperately seek an escape from jail in fear of coronavirus

Notorious American singer and songwriter R.Kelly is continuing his desperate pleas to the court for his release in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

After getting his appeal rejected earlier, the I Believe I Can Fly hit maker made another emergency plea to the New York court for his release from prison in fear of him contracting the novel coronavirus.

The plea came in light of the pandemic reaching the Chicago jail where the singer is being held where as many as six confirmed cases of the virus have been reported thus far, according to Kelly and his legal team.

His earlier request was dismissed by US District Judge Anne Donnelly, who ruled that since there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the MCC in Chicago, the singer will remain imprisoned. TMZ claimed, that the judge had also denied his request after he failed to explain how he was not still a flight risk.

The report had further revealed that the singer argued that if he tried to make a run, he would be "the most obvious and recognizable person on the streets of Chicago, or anywhere else in the country, in light of the severe stay-at-home restrictions."

He further argued that flying out is not an option for him as he does not have a passport or any other means required to fly.

The second plea claims that the singer has also given a nod of approval to 24/7 surveillance as well as a GPS monitor to keep a track on him.

A decision on the plea has yet to be announced by the judge.

Meanwhile, his Brooklyn federal court trial for racketeering and sexual misconduct has been postponed from July to late September owing to the delays being caused by the coronavirus lockdown in the United States.

Kelly has been facing jail term on an earlier New York indictment that includes racketeering, accusing Kelly of systematically recruiting girls, coercing them into sexual activity while touring.