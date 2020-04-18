Meghan Markle makes an emotional Zoom call to check up on UK charity women

Meghan Markle may have exited her life in the United Kingdom but she continues to champion the causes she left behind.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen for the first time, since her move to Los Angeles, California with husband Prince Harry and son Archie, as she connected to her beloved charity back in the UK through a Zoom call.

The 38-year-old connected with the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen that had come together following the 2017 fire at Grenfell tower, to prepare fresh food for all those affected.

The video conference, conducted on April 14, showed the duchess in her new life in California, donning a white t-shirt with hair pulled back as she connected with Leila Hedjem, Cherine Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna and Jennifer Odonkor who work for the charity.

During the call, Meghan had recalled the success of their project Together: Our Community Cookbook, as she said: “You showed up and you all had it in you and what was so great was back at that first day, and then however many visits later, and going, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to make a cookbook.’”

She continued, saying that it was courtesy of their faith of what they could bring to the table and what they can inspire that made the cookbook a success.

“It’s just inspired so many people,” Meghan said.

Meghan and Harry have also been donating to the cause in Los Angeles as well with the help of non-profit charity Project Angel Food.