Boxer Amir Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to donate to PM’s relief fund

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has appealed to overseas Pakistanis to help the country during this critical time of the coronavirus pandemic by donating to Prime Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund.



The former world champion took to Instagram and shared his video. He wrote, “Overseas Pakistani have always been Pakistan's source of strength. I would like all overseas Pakistanis to once again help Pak during this critical time of COVID19 pandemic by donating generously to PM’s Covid Relief Fund.”

Earlier, Amir Khan had urged high profile UK and Pakistani celebrities and athletes to do their bit in helping the people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He tweeted, “I urge high profile UK & Pakistan celebrities & sportsmen/women to do their bit in helping the people.”

The boxer himself has announced food for 10,000 Pakistani families and over Rs40 million donations to Pakistan to help fight the novel coronavirus.