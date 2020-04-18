Drake's 'Toosie Slide' breaks Kylie Jenner's record, becomes TikTok's fastest rising music trend

Drake's 'Toosie Slide' reached three billion views, becoming TikTok's fastest rising music trend as global users are creating their own videos to the rapper's latest number one.

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kylie Jenner last held the record for fastest growing musical trend back in October with her hit 'Rise and shine,' but Drake reportedly passed one billion faster than the makeup mogul to break her record.



Artists including Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lebron James and TikTok stars have all done highly viewed videos of the dance.



'Toosie Slide' was released by Drake (born Aubrey Graham) on April 3 and debuted at number one on the Billboard chart.

The accomplishment made the Toronto based rapper the first male artist to have a three number one debuts.

The top 5 of the Billboard 100 all of TikTok challenges, and dances associated with them, that are typically fan created after a song's release.

But Drake created the song with the help of Atlanta dancer Toosie, to create a custom dance for the song, that would help it go viral.

Directed by Theo Skudra, the rapper dances around his home while wearing a Nike balaclava, camouflage jacket and gloves.



The song's simple chorus 'It go, right foot up, left foot slide, left foot up, right foot slide, basically, I'm saying either way, we 'bout to slide, ayy, can't let this one slide,' has provided the short video platform with a quick to learn dance.

The 33-year-old also didn't miss the opportunity to include a tribute to Kobe Bryant.





