Salman Khan’s rape comment that led to immense outrage around the globe

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is no stranger to controversies and has often times in the past managed to rile up the public over his actions.

However, what remains perhaps, one of his biggest scandals, was the time the Bharat actor faced the wrath of netizens over a rape comment.

Khan, 54, had been talking about his film Sultan back in 2016 to an entertainment portal when he compared one of an exhausting scenes from the film as feeling similar to having been ‘raped’.

The released audio showed Khan saying: "When I used to walk out of that ring, it used to be actually like a raped woman walking out."

The remark had spurred chaos around the country with the National Commission for Women also issuing a statement urging the actor apologize or be issued with summons.

While Khan himself tried to retract the quote, his father Salim Khan had to step in to defend his superstar son.

"Undoubtedly what Salman said is wrong,” Salim tweeted, and went on to add: "The intention was not wrong. Nevertheless I apologise on behalf of his family his fans & his friends."

The remarks were made in the midst of India’s already grueling and persistent battle with sexual violence.