Dia Mirza’s much-needed reminder on composting waste at home

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, celebrities all around are using their social media platforms to educate the masses to use their time in quarantine in a more productive way.



Bollywood star Dia Mirza is one such celebrity who turned to her Instagram to encourage her followers to be more environmentally conscious during these testing times.



“Segregation of waste and composting wet waste or kitchen waste (vegetable and fruit peels, left overs from pots, pans and plates, tea leaves, basically anything that grows from the earth can go back to the earth) as a daily practice is a wonderful contribution towards our society and environment,” she said.

“Consider this, our civic body continues to work to collect our waste and dispose of it responsibly even during this pandemic.”

“Wouldn’t you want to take the opportunity to use this time at home and put into practice reducing the waste we create? This simple daily action will not only help reduce the burden on our civic workers but would also help combat air, land and sea pollution,” she added.

Sustainability expert, Tamanna Sharma has also given some tips and tricks for composting waste.



She suggests that all waste be segregated from a bag of mixed waste containing biodegradable to stop the recycling potential from getting ruined.

She also urged that the public to label their medicine waste which could include, sanitary pads, used masks, gloves, medicines and other similar items, while also telling the garbage collector about it.

She added that because green waste generates nitrogen and brown waste generates carbon dioxide, one can add dry leaves and soil in a pot, put the waste (with the exception of meat, bones or vegetables with salt or oil) add another layer of soil and dry leaves and keep it separately.

Apart from that, vegetable peels can also be put in a potted plant with the air and sun taking care of it after that.