Sat Apr 18, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 18, 2020

Hrithik Roshan comes to the rescue of all jobless paparazzi

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 18, 2020
Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan is joining the list of celebrities coming to the forefront and extending support to those in need during these catastrophic times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Krrish actor lent a helping hand to the paparazzi who, much like the majority of the global population, have their lives turned upside down.

Famed photographer of Bollywood, Viral Bhayani wrote on his Instagram: “In such dire straits, actor Hrithik Roshan on his own, came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower middle class families. I’m really grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union - we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. #hrithikroshan.”

The entire world is right now in crisis, there was already the issue of downturn due to which there were salary cuts, jobs were at stake and media houses were shutting down. Now with this virus it has devastated all of us. I have a huge team on the ground which works tirelessly to capture the celebrities. But now with this crisis my only source income has stopped and it has become extremely difficult to keep my family as well as 15 plus families who were all supported on the income I generated through subscription of my pictures and the paid posts of my Instagram. In such dire straits actor Hrithik Roshan on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower middle class families. I'm really grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union - we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. #hrithikroshan

The actor also earlier donated a whopping amount of Rs25 lacs to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to give support to their 4,000 daily wage artists.

He is also providing 1.2 lac nutritious meals for all those hit hardest by the governmental lockdown during the pandemic. 

