Hrithik Roshan comes to the rescue of all jobless paparazzi

Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan is joining the list of celebrities coming to the forefront and extending support to those in need during these catastrophic times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Krrish actor lent a helping hand to the paparazzi who, much like the majority of the global population, have their lives turned upside down.

Famed photographer of Bollywood, Viral Bhayani wrote on his Instagram: “In such dire straits, actor Hrithik Roshan on his own, came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower middle class families. I’m really grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union - we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. #hrithikroshan.”

The actor also earlier donated a whopping amount of Rs25 lacs to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to give support to their 4,000 daily wage artists.



He is also providing 1.2 lac nutritious meals for all those hit hardest by the governmental lockdown during the pandemic.