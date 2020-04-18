A recap of Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan’s ‘nightmare’ of a relationship

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi's sour ties have been the talk of town in the past.

As Salman and Vivek had earlier sparked a fight over the B-Town beauty Aishwarya Rai, some fans looked back at how Vivek’s career came to a crashing halt over a press conference against Salman.

Back in 2003, the PM Narendra Modi actor had spoken to the media in a presser, where he came forth with startling allegations against Salman.

The actor had said that Salman had once called him, while he was intoxicated, and harassed him over the phone.

Following the press conference, Bollywood had voiced support for the Bharat actor, while labelling Vivek as ‘immature’.

Soon after that, Aishwarya too had to step in a make a public statement, holding Salman accountable for the mental torture she went through.

She told Times of India back in 2002 that her time with Salman was nothing less than a nightmare.

"Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn't able to come to terms with it...After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan,” she said.

“There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And, I would go to work as if nothing had happened. Salman hounded me and caused physical injuries to himself when I refused to take his calls," she added.

She had said in another interview to The Indian Express: “I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him."

The claims made by Aishwarya, however, were rejected by Salman, who told Mid-Day: "Obviously, she will not recite poems if she is disturbed. Every person reacts in his own manner and I do not have an objection to that."

“I have never beaten her. Anyone can beat me up. Any fighter here on the sets can thrash me. That is why people are not scared of me. I do get emotional. Then I hurt myself. I have banged my head against the wall; I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else.”

“I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologised to him the next day,” he added.