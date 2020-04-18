close
Fri Apr 17, 2020
Kareena Kapoor slammed for behaving rudely with staff in viral video: WATCH

Kareena Kapoor slammed for behaving rudely with staff in viral video: WATCH

Kareena Kapoor’s fans seem to be disappointed by the actress's rude behavior with a staff member. 

In a video clip, the Tashan actress was seen mistreating and disrespecting a staff member on the sets of her radio show What Women Want.

The clip is going viral ever since, drawing considerable ire from the actress's fans. 

Kareena can be seen  in unpleasant mood, barking orders at everyone from her team. 

She even complains about her coffee, her outfit, and styling, while a poker-face Rhea Kapoor sits next to her, waiting for her tantrums to be over. 

Check out the video here

Bebo unfiltered

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar’s muti-starrer period drama Takht.

