'Shah Rukh Khan had zero interest in working for Bollywood': co-star Renuka Shahane

Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut with a TV show named Fauji and then featured in Circus, and the actor was not interested in working for Bollywood at all.

Renuka Shahane, SRK's co-star in Circus, recalled her time working with the superstar. Among other details, the actress said SRK did not want to venture into films.



While speaking to an Indian media outlet, Renuka said, “He used to discuss with me as he was getting offers for films. There were a lot of offers for people who were doing television; especially the new, young actors, full of energy."

She added, "But when he was doing Circus, he was really not interested in films. He used to discuss with us. He was very happy doing television. He comes from a theatre background and had a very different take. I remember, when he did his first film, Dil Aashna Hai, at that time also for him, it was a completely different way of working and functioning as compared to television.”



Furthermore, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress said, “You become like a family when you are shooting for television. That wasn’t the same while doing a film. I guess he had to learn how to become a film star (laughs). He was very comfortable on the sets of Circus.”