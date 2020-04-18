Neha Kakkar to make Bollywood debut? Singer spills the beans

Neha Kakkar’s magical vocals have casted a spell on the Bollywood world. The singer has always fostered a passion to act in films, however, her wish might not be coming true anytime soon.

Talking about her plausible entry in films, Neha revealed to Pinkvilla, “I see there is an actor in me since my childhood. As a child when I used to watch dance on TV then I used to start dancing TV and following the steps. I feel I am meant for screen and yeah when you talk about doing movies then, of course, I am a little sceptical."

Neha added, "That's why I did now I haven't done anything. Of course, it not that I haven't got offers but since you know all the singers turned actors have failed. Whichever singer who debuted as an actor all of them failed. None of them worked. I don't want to go in that league.”



H

owever, the songstress added, that she might make her acting debut if she gets a movie which she will be 100% sure about.

“People are in love with the way I have sung and they are like Neha you should be movies when we are seeing you as an actor. And when they saw the end of it, they were like we can't see you like that," the singer concluded.