Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended after Farah Khan Ali reports it

Rangoli Chandel’s followers got a break from her cryptic tweets as her account was recently reported by Farah Khan Ali, following which, it got suspended.

The incident occurred when Rangoli tweeted, “All those people who have been attacking doctors should be shot.”



Responding to this, Farah Khan Ali replied, "Arrest this woman immediately for spreading vicious hatred and for calling of killings of a community @MumbaiPolice Do also block this [email protected] @TwitterIndia @jack for spreading religious hatred and fascism."

Shortly after, Rangoli Chandel lashed out at Farah with a tweet that reads, "Tu mukjhe arrest karvayegi? Tere husband ko pakda tha Dubai mai drugs ke saath, bloody druggie mulle tu mujhe jail bhijvayegi...sari family drug addicts ki hai..jail toh tumhe hogi agar sahi weekend pe police raid kare..about time don't worry." (You will arrest me? Your husband got arrested with drugs in Dubai, bloody druggie, you will throw me in jail… whole family is drug addict… you should be the one in jail, if police raids on a weekend.. about time don’t worry.)

Twitter then suspended Rangoli’s account for violating rules.

Thanking the micro-blogging site for taking action, Farah Khan wrote, “Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to Nazis.”