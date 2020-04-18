Sam Heughan reveals horrific details of six-year ordeal

The 'Outlander' actor Sam Heughan has revealed that he has been harassed over a period of six years, adding he's completely at a loss of words after being bullied during this period.

Sam, in a post he shared on Twitter, went on to further reveal his ordeal to the world by stating that the false narrative that was created around him has hurt him deeply and he's upset and hence chose to speak about his.

The actor, who featured in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me', also mentioned that he will no longer entertain the false news that many people have been spinning at his cost.



The 'Bloodshot' actor continued saying that he did not manipulate his fans or extort money from them and refuted the rumours of him being a closet homosexual.



Sam also highlighted in his post that he has been following all the directives issued for safety, much to the false rumours that he did not follow the safety measures issued amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor states further that he has been under self-isolation in Hawaii, which was known by many people.



In addition to setting the record straight about his quarantine decisions, Heughan also slammed the "bullies" who have allegedly "shared private information and abused my loved ones and I, consistently for the last six years on blogs and [social media]" and have allegedly been "sending items or stalking my private accommodation" as well as trying to hack into private email accounts. He also explained that he would take a much harsher stand on such behavior going forward: "I will not entertain it anymore and am blocking anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive."

