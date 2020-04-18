Alia Bhatt living with Ranbir Kapoor during lockdown? Soni Razdan clarifies

Alia Bhatt is living together with her long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, the actress's mother Soni Razdan recently confirmed.

Earlier, a video was making rounds on the internet wherin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen walking around Ranbir’s building with his dog. This was further confirmed by the starlet's mother.

In an interview, Soni was asked if her daughters are watching the re-run of her show Buniyaad airing currently.



She revealed, “I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth.”

Soni further added, “Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It’s not a question of keeping busy, it’s doing what’s required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that.”

The veteran actress revealed both her daughters making their lockdown productive. While Shaheen is busy writing, Alia has taken an online writing course and is spending a lot of time reading.