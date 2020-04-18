When Miley Cyrus got mugged thrice within two years: Find out

Miley Cyrus had once become a victim of three burglaries within two years by a gang of teenagers, a little over ten years ago.



The gang was called 'The Bling Ring' and according to NY Daily News, they robbed Miley’s home for te first time in 2013.

It is said that she had lost about $10,000 in personal belongings and jewellery and her Quattroporte Maserati also went missing, during the second burglary in 2014.

Fortunately for the singer, the thieves got caught during his third burglary at the end of 2014.

As USA Today said, it wasn’t really hard to find the former Disney star’s missing Maserati as very few Quattroportes were on the roads in America. USA Today added that 755 of them had been sold in the US at that time.

Moreover, Miley was not home during either of the three burglaries.