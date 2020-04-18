Angelina Jolie all set for love, wants to date women now?

Angelina Jolie’s disinterest in dating people has led to several rumours, involving the one that the actress is now looking for love in women.



A new report claims that Brad Pitt's ex-wife is back to the dating scene and wants to fall in love with a woman.

Angie "finds that being with a woman is more her style," New Idea quoted a source as saying.

The insider added, "Angie’s always considered herself bisexual, and she’s had many romances with men and women, but she finds that being with a woman is more her style, especially at this stage in her life.”

For the uninitiated, Angelina has dated a woman in the past.

The source further said, “She knows she’s led an interesting life, has a lot to offer, and she’s very excited to get out there and try to meet a true equal – somebody successful, independent, philanthropic, beautiful and, most important, open to new experiences!”

The report went on to claim that the Salt actress is looking for a sensitive “normal” woman who can keep up with the actress's "intellectually, physically and emotionally."