Captain Tom Moore gives Prince William title of 'Super Prince'

Captain Tom Moore, who has raised millions of dollars for the UK healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, has given Prince William the title of "Super Prince.

The 99-year-old British army veteran is raising money by walking laps around his backyard garden.

According to reports, Tom Moore has raised over 22 million dollars and with the help from his walker, the WWII veteran has already broken his goal of walking 100 laps of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30.

The captain has won hearts of everyone including Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Talking about his achievement on BBC Breakfast, Prince William said, "It’s incredible. It’s amazing. He appeared on the TV alongside Kate from their home.

" What I love is that he’s a 99-year-old war vet, he’s been around a long time, he knows everything and it’s wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination,” said William.

“I think he’s a one-man fundraising machine. God knows what the final total will be but good on him. I hope it keeps going.”

Responding to William's comments, Moore said , “That, I think, is absolutely amazing – that my Super Prince can say something like that.”