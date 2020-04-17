Zac Efron criticised for not singing during 'High School Musical' reunion

Actor Zac Efron is facing criticism for not singing during the last night's "The Disney Family Singalong" on ABC.

The likes of Beyonce, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and many other stars became part of the event by singing from their homes for a night of entertainment during the coronavirus lockdown.

Fans who had been eagerly waiting for the reunion of "High School Musical"cast were left disappointed when Efron only made a brief appearance and didn't sing along with the rest of his castmates.



