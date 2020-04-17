Anushka Sharma posts a hilarious video with hubby Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has shared a hilarious video with the fans wherein she turned into a crazy spectator for husband Virat Kohli amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The Sultan actress turned to Instagram and uploaded the video. She wrote, “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

In the video, Anushka could be seen sitting next to hubby and shouting like a crazy spectator. She shouts, “Kohli Chauka Maar, kya kar rha hai Kohli? Chauka Maar na Kohli! (Kohli hit a four, what are you doing Kohli? Hit a four Kohli).”



The endearing post has received thousands of hearts within no time.

Anushka and Kohli are spending quality time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.