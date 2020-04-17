Netflix makes educational films available on YouTube for free

Netflix has released multiple documentary features and series on YouTube for free, the streaming giant announced on Friday.

The documentaries and series including "Our Planet" and "Explained", are available on Netflix's YouTube channel.

According to the company, the decision to made the films available on YouTube was taken at the request of teachers.

"For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn't possible with schools closed," the company said in a statement.

