Bilawal criticises federal govt for having 'its priorities wrong' during coronavirus lockdown

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised the federal government on Friday for not having 'its priorities right' during the coronavirus lockdown, as it failed to announce relief packages for the frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, or daily wagers.

The PPP chairman took to Twitter , saying that the government did not announce any relief for its healthcare staff but did for the construction industry during the coronavirus crisis.



“Our value for profit over human life is driving our response to a health crisis,” he critiqued.

The PPP chairman cautioned that the entire country could suffer due to the current policies of the government, urging the leaders to support the healthcare system and labourers.

“Support our health care system. Support our laborers. Support those who need it most,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, the federal cabinet approved an ordinance for the construction industry that will give special tax breaks to builders and land developers as business suffers due to the spread of the novel coronvirus in Pakistan and across the world.

The tax breaks will be applicable as soon as the ordinance is officially notified, sources told Geo News. Under the ordinance, those investing in land development schemes will not be asked about the sources or origin of their investments into the schemes.



Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier this month said the government would announce a Rs100 billion package for the construction industry as it tries to keep the country afloat amid the coronavirus epidemic.

“We have decided we will give necessary incentives to the construction industry in order to provide job opportunities to people during this time of crisis,” PM Imran said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.