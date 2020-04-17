Ellen DeGeneres Show staff feels abandoned

Amid the worldwide cancellations, disruptions and postponements, The Ellen DeGeneres Show was also put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellen has been conducting the show remotely from her home in California for some time now.

A report in Variety claimed that the staff of the show is complaining about the treatment being meted out to them by the show producers.

The staff comprising over 30 members have been left in dark about their working hours or salary.

Citing unnamed sources, the publication claimed that it has been over a month and the producers have not contacted them to find out about their mental and physical health amid the coronavirus lockdown.

It said the producers have hired a company to record the show from Ellen's house in California.

The sources further said the workers have been asked to get ready for a 60 percent cut in their salaries.