Kate Middleton, Prince William discuss challenges of staying at home with children

Kate Middleton and Prince William have asked people to look after their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview aimed at promoting a government online platform about mental health, the couple drew attention to the particular psychological strain felt by frontline health workers.

“We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time,” said William.



“The experiences the front-line workers are going through now is like nothing that anyone has ever seen,” he said. “A lot of them are putting their lives and their health on the line for all of us.”



According to Reuters, Prince William told the BBC he was especially worried about frontline health workers who were putting their lives on the line on a daily basis to save others, while absorbing the pain of their patients.



Kate and Prince William talked about the challenges of staying at home with three young children between the age of 6 and 2.

Kate admitted that they had maintained the homeschooling routine through the Easter holiday.

