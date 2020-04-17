Prince Harry reportedly hysterically enjoying his time with Archie amid lockdown

Prince Harry and Meghan are practicing self-isolation alongside Archie in their Los Angeles home.

Recently, the Duke opened up about his experiences at home with his family during a video call with his personal charity ‘WellChild.’

During the course of the conversation, he stated, “There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time—so much family time—that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’”

According to a report by People, “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”

Prince Harry also made sure to emphasize upon the impact of caregivers during the course of the online conversation, stating, “The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible. You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days–I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!"