Amitabh Bachchan shares priceless throwback photo from film 'Sholay' premiere

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has shared a priceless throwback photo from the premiere of his hit film Sholay and it has won the hearts on social media.



The Pink actor turned to Instagram and shared the picture, featuring himself, his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan.

He wrote, “At the Premiere of SHOLAY... 15th August 1975, at the Minerva... Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow-tied moi... how pretty Jaya looks”.

He further wrote, “This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print, first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs... we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva... it came... the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo... and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning.”



Film Sholay was directed by Ramesh Sippy and featured Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar.