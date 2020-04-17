Arjun Kapoor opens up about his career, struggles and stability amid COVID-19

Arjun Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s finest and his career and relationship with Malaika Arora have made him increasingly interesting in the eyes of the public.

During the course of an interview with a daily, Arjun Kapoor was asked about his future plans, as well as about the increasing side effects one is facing as a result of not having sufficient human interaction.

He stated, “You can only work so much through video conferencing/technology. Also, when you go to the sets and have a call time etc., there is a certain discipline. Not just me, all the actors are also like, ‘sets pe vaapas kab jaane ko milega?”

Nowadays Arjun is watching a lot of miscellaneous films alongside a daily exercise regime. “I don’t get to sleep enough as I don’t get tired enough. I even tried my hand at ‘quintessential baking’ but it didn’t work out well. On a serious note, I feel the idea should be to have certain amount of discipline and patience; and keep our spirits high. I hope we all come out as better human being.”

At the same time, Arjun is “extremely thankful” for “it goes without saying that we’re the fortunate ones to have at least the financial stability when so many others are struggling every day. So, we shouldn’t complain about anything. As human beings, we’ve realized how fickle the life is, and that you must enjoy and experience finer, simpler things. Otherwise, we just work on rocket speed.”

Before signing off Arjun revealed what he plans to do as soon as things get back to normal. “I’m going to meet my friends and family. I’d like go back to the sets, and also experience a film in a theatre. That would be a special feeling," he said.