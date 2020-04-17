Shah Rukh Khan urges fans not to forget stray animals amid coronavirus pandemic

Shah Rukh Khan has said that people must not forget stray and abandoned animals as the world is fighting coronavirus pandemic.



The Raees actor turned to Twitter and said: “As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice.”

“Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion,” Khan further said.

Shah Rukh Khan has donated Rs2 crore for the relief funds, the sources said and added that he has also offered his personal office to be turned into quarantine for the Covid-19 patients.

He has also contributed over 25,000 PPE kits for the medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan believes that this moment of the coronavirus crisis will become a memory as the period we had all the time on our hands and our loved ones in our arms.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, the Raees actor said, “I believe this moment in our lives will finally be a memory of when we had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms.”

“Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe. Stay Distant. Stay Healthy,” the actor added.