Tarawih, Eid prayers in Saudi Arabia to be observed at home as safety measure against coronavirus

Tarawih prayers during Ramadan as well as Eid prayers will be observed at home as a safety measure to guard against the spread of the coronavirus if the pandemic shows no signs of letting up, Saudi Arabia's grand Mufti Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al El-Shaikh announced on Friday.

According to Arab News, the grand Mufti also said that no sermon will follow the Eid prayers.

The kingdom's health ministry reported 518 new cases of the virus and four deaths on Thursday, said the publication. Of the new cases, 195 were reported from Jeddah, 91 from Madinah, 84 from Riyadh, 58 from Makkah and 38 from Dammam.

Fifty-nine patients were also reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 990.