Sona Mohapatra draws ire for siding with Rangoli Chandel post Twitter suspension

Sona Mohapatra recently came under fire after she received flak for siding with Rangoli Chandel’s over a supposed ‘wrongful’ Twitter suspension.

However, she hit back at her haters in an attempt to explain her side of the story while simultaneously setting the record straight.

The singer stated that she does not require a “certification of character” from anyone and although the singer admitted to not subscribing to all of Rangoli’s views, she still stands ‘by their right to express them.”

In a series of tweets, Sona requested everyone across the world to not be ‘politically correct’ and overly offended over another person’s views.

Check out her tweets below:

As expected, her tweets incurred the wrath of a large amount of the population, however it does not seem Sona was willing to let the haters spew on without inciting some sort of a response.

She lashed out at users who claimed, “no amount of poison, hate and bigotry” seemed to affect her “not even actual calls for violence.”



