Ajay Devgn says Covid-19 is everyone’s fight

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who celebrated his 51st birthday in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, has said that COVID-19 is a hard fight and it’s everyone’s fight.



Taking to Twitter the Tanhaji actor wrote, “COVID-19 is a hard fight. And it’s everyone’s fight. It’s encouraging to see our CMO & municipal authorities lead the front-line. It is important to stay one now; avoid divisiveness.”

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had expressed his anger over the people attacking healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The Singham actor took to Twitter and wrote, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions.”

Ajay also urged people to stay home and stay safe amid the coronavirus lockdown.