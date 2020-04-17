Ali Fazal's throwback picture with Samuel L Jackson breaks the internet

Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson, which is winning the internet lately.

The throwback picture was captured at the Hollywood Beauty Awards 2018.

Ali captioned the picture, “#throwback to aaah well not too long ago. @samuelljackson .. thank you for being an inspiring figure .. always.. to the next time we meet. I’ll hound @alyx34 !!!”



Previously, Ali Fazal was in the news for distribution of food supplies in his local area wearing a batman mask.

When asked about the avatar, Ali said, “There was no particular agenda behind me wearing the mask. I am a huge Batman fan, but this is perhaps the wrong time to say that! There are all sorts of theories doing the rounds concerning the coronavirus, and we don’t know anything for sure, yet. I just wore it to lighten people’s mood a bit."

He added, "Every time I step out for grocery shopping, I see scared, gloomy faces. Everyone’s so down these days. So, I just wanted to make people smile and that mask did the trick. They looked at me amused and they smiled. For me, it was also a change from everyone wearing the same type of masks."

