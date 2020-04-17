Selena Gomez plays with her luscious locks to her Boyfriend's music video

Pop singer Selena Gomez played with her luscious locks in a new behind-the-scenes photo from her Boyfriend music video.

In the new picture posted to Instagram this Thursday, the music icon pouted while taking a selfie in what appeared to be her dressing room.



The 27-year-old, whose dating history includes Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, caused a stir by turning men into frogs in the video which she dropped last week.

Selena was in costume in the selfie, modeling the dress she wears in the video while on one of the dates where she morphs her companion into a frog.



The singer manages this transformation by drugging her dates' drinks, causing them to rapidly turn green and shrink into the creatures.



