Radhika Madan says Karan Johar's 'SOTY’ was the 'worst audition of my life'

Radhika Madan recently got candid about her failures in Bollywood, during a conversation with Times of India.

The Angrezi Medium starlet said that Karan Johar's Student of the Year was the worst audition in her life.

The actress said that she was nervous and anxious since the get-go, and knew she would not get the part.

“It was the worst audition of my life. Because I psyched myself so much that I got fever one day before the audition. I was so over rehearsed because I thought this is it and nothing can be better than this. I was rehearsing while I was in the bathroom, while I was eating and whenever I could," she revealed.

Radhika went on to add, "And, when I went there I was just not myself, I wasn’t even the character. When I was walking down from the office I told myself that this is happening for the last time Radhika that you are not living your character. Since that time, it didn’t matter to me whether I get selected or not I just wanted to live that character honestly. And, after that audition I knew it that I’m not going to get it because it was such a bad audition.”



She also gave her take on nepotism stating how star kids feel pressure from their parents too, “For star kids, more than people accepting them, they also need to prove it to their parents that they belong here. Star kids are under a lot of pressure whereas I’m not under a lot of pressure in that sense. I’m just living my passion and being fearless."