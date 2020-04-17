Salman Khan fumes over people violating lockdown, calls them 'jokers'

Salman Khan took to his social media handle to share a 10-minute video, urging people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic as it is a serious one.



The Dabangg actor explained how he went to his farmhouse for spending holidays, and got stuck during lockdown.

He also schooled the citizens violating rules and regulations and not following the government's orders.



“If people had followed instructions, this lockdown would have come to an end by now, and if people stayed at home, they wouldn't have gotten a beating from the police," he said.



“There are certain 'jokers' who are not listening and these are the people who will put an end to the lives of their fellows," added Salman.



Salman concluded the video message by stating how China, from where the virus originated, has battled smartly with the disease, whereas India is still struggling.

He urged people to pay respect to each person fighting on the front line to save everyone's lives.