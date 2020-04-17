Princess Anne slams Prince William and Harry: ‘They should go back to basics’

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, has come forth taking a subtle dig at the younger generation of royals, particularly Prince William and Harry’s philanthropic activities.

The princess royal, in her latest interview with Vanity Fair, said Harry and William ‘should go back to basics.’

Anne’s interview was taken when Harry and Meghan were still part of the royal family and had not announced Archewelle Foundation.

She admitted that perhaps her nephews are not interested in following her lead in charitable work.

“I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it?” she said.

“You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh, you did that?’ Or, ‘You went there?’ Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh, let’s do it a new way’,” she added.

The royal went on to explain how she spent a decade as a patron of 'Save the Children' before speaking publicly on behalf of the charity.

“And I’m already at the stage, ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel.’ We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics,” she said.

Anne has often been described as the royal family’s most generous member, who is the patron of over 200 charities and has carried out over 500 separate royal engagements last year.