Princess Beatrice cancels her royal wedding amid coronavirus

Britain’s Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have officially put their royal wedding plans on hold due to coronavirus pandemic.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was set to wed the 37-year-old financier at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace.



A media outlet, citing a spokesperson for the couple, reported on Thursday: "There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet."



On the same day, the British government announced to extend nationwide lockdown, that will continue for at least three more weeks — in addition to government guidelines to avoid gatherings outside of close family groups — the May 29 date made it impossible to go forward.



