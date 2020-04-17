Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make whopping $112,000 donation from wedding profits

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken on the baton of providing relief during coronavirus pandemic.



For the purpose, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to donate profits from their wedding to charity.

According to E-News, the duo is donating profits from their royal wedding in 2018 to the organization Feeding Britain, which The Archbishop of Canterbury, who presided over the Sussexes' May 2018 marriage, is President of.

Meghan and Harry will in total donate a sum of $112,000 to food banks and local community food organizations.

The couple’s spokesperson in an official statement said, “The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to The Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19."

It added, "They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens' supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause."