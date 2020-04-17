Demi Lovato might get engaged to beau Max Ehrich after coronavirus pandemic

Demi Lovato will most likely have a proposal waiting for her from boyfriend Max Ehrich, right after the coronavirus pandemic ends, Us Weekly reported.

The former Disney star might start a new chapter in life soon, a source close to the couple said recently.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” the insider told the outlet.

“They think they make a great couple,” it went on.

It was revealed earlier that Demi and Max are ‘getting really serious’ during quarantine.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” the source said. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself.”

The Young and the Restless actor is “a really nice guy and they are happy together,” the source further added.

Demi announced on March 25 that she is dating Max Ehrich, three months after she broke up with Austin Wilson.

"People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t," the singer told Harper’s Bazaar.