Justin Timberlake, Drake join star-studded 'All-In' initiative

Justin Timberlake and Drake have participated in the the long list of celebrities offering up unique celebrity experiences as part of the All-In initiative to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

The 'God’s Plan' hitmaker is offering one lucky fan a VIP weekend in Los Angeles, beginning with a ride on his $200 million private jet and including a private party at his favorite club, Delilah.

“Whoever wins, you’ll get the chance to fly on Air Drake,” he said in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday.



“I’ll have the OVO (his label October’s Very Own) package waiting for you on the plane, the Nike Air package waiting on the plane, fly you to LA, where you’ll get to come and party with us at one of our private parties at Delilah, we’ll have a great time.”

The top-shelf star initiative has also lured Justin Timberlake, who took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce he is offering two lucky fans an all-expenses paid trip to the Pebble Beach Golf Resort in Monterey, California, for a game of golf and dinner with himself and actor pal Bill Murray.

“Roughly 17 million people are in need of food as a result of the coronavirus,” Timberlake posted. “I want you to join me and everyone else you’ve seen go all in and go in yourself for four important causes.”

Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Meek Mill, and Justin Bieber are also among those fronting hang-out offerings for the cause, while Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have made headlines by offering one lucky fan to chance to join them on the set of their next Martin Scorsese movie.