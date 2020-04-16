Prince Harry, Markle deliver meals amid coronavirus pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have delivered meals to families in California amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report, the royal couple joined Project Angel Food on Wednesday to deliver meals to 20 families living in California with critical illnesses.

The report said that the couple first volunteered on Easter and asked to volunteer again on Wednesday.

"They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload,"Richard Ayoub, the executive director of Project Angel Food disclosed while talking to ET.

The publication said the royal couple maintained proper social distancing while delivering meals to the families.

"They wore masks and gloves and kept a distance of six feet from others. "Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60," Ayoub said.





