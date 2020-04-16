Hugh Jackman turned down a role in Taylor Swift starrer 'Cats'

Hugh Jackman turned down a role in Cats, a 2019 musical fantasy film based on the stage musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The film turned out to be a box office disaster with fans and critics alike ridiculing everything about the movie.

The film featured Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson in important roles.

According to a report, Hugh Jackman was approached by Cats director Tom Hooper to get involved but he turned down the offer since he was too busy.

‘You know, Tom rang me early on because we did Les Mis together, and there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and I really… yeah, I just wasn’t available at the time,’ The Daily Beast quoted the actor as saying.

Hugh had appeared in Tom 's critically-acclaimed 2012 adaptation of musical Les Miserables.