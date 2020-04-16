K-Electric appoints Riyadh S.A.A. Edrees as chairperson of board of directors

KARACHI: Leading executive Riyadh S.A.A. Edrees has been appointed as the chairperson of the board of directors of the metropolis' sole power supplier, a statement issued Thursday read.

Edrees — who joined the K-Electric back in November 2005 when the company was privatised and took up his responsibility as the chair on April 9, 2020 — comes with 25 years of experience in construction, finance, oil and gas, academics, and telecommunications. He stayed on the KE's board from November 2005 to May 2009, when he stepped down, before rejoining in July 2019.

Speaking on the development, he said he was honoured to lead the power supplying company.

"A trendsetter in the power sector, KE is one of the most successful cases of privatization in the country, and I look forward to working with all our stakeholders to take the Company further ahead,” he added.

The KE's board "expressed their confidence in Mr. Edrees’ leadership abilities as the Company is embarking on a dynamic stage of growth and expansion and will surely benefit from his leadership abilities," the statement added.

In terms of his qualifications, the executive holds a Bachelors of Science (BSc) degree in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle and a Masters of Science (MSc) degree in Chemical Engineering from Kuwait University.

He also currently holds the chairpersonship of Meezan Bank Limited – Pakistan, is the managing director and chair at Ikarus Petroleum Industries Company, and holds membership of several other companies' boards of directors. He further serves as the deputy chief executive officer of Kuwait's National Industries Group Holding (NIG).