Coronavirus outbreak: 40 stranded Pakistanis return home from India

Around 40 Pakistanis stranded in India returned to their country on Thursday via the Wagah border, as both India and Pakistan ramped up measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Due to closure of border crossings with India as a precautionary measure due to the pandemic, the Wagah border was specially opened today to let Pakistanis stranded in India to return home.

The development came after Islamabad requested New Delhi for the repatriation of its nationals.

"We have been pursuing it with the Indian side for repatriation of the stranded Pakistanis. A batch of 41 Pakistanis is returning tomorrow,” said Foreign Office spokeswoman Aisha Farooqui, according to an Anadolu Agency report on Wednesday.

India has extended its initial 21-day lockdown until May 3, after seeing more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus at the beginning of the week.

Earlier this month, Pakistan expanded its relief operations to repatriate stranded Pakistanis around the world.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government decided that the Wagah border will remain closed from April 16 to 19, while Kartarpur Corridor will remain shut from April 11 to 24.