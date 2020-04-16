close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
April 16, 2020

PSMA terms probe report 'propaganda' in 45-page response to DG FIA

Thu, Apr 16, 2020
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) submitted a detailed response on Thursday to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over the sugar probe report, rejecting it and terming it "one-sided".

In a 45-page letter to the FIA Director-General, the PSMA said allegations leveled against the sugar mill owners were false and that the investigative agency had not included their view in the report following a probe into the recent sugar crisis. Should justice not be provided, the body will approach the courts, it warned.

The PSMA also rejected the probe report as "propaganda" and claimed it was "one-sided", adding that it would not accept a forensic report either.

Any and all measures taken with regard to sugar were legal, said the association.

