Prince Harry longs for Canada where he was the ‘happiest he has ever been'

The newest move to the US does not seem to be sitting well with Prince Harry as word on the street is, that he has been 'struggling'.

He has been reportedly missing his ‘former’ peaceful life back on Vancouver Island in Canada. Even though the prince did not stay that long in Canada as a whole, there are still reports that reveal the Duke of Sussex might still be “struggling.”

A source close to the newspaper revealed, “Harry absolutely loved life in Canada and has made no secret of how much he misses life there. The time that he spent there with Meghan and Archie is probably the happiest he has ever been.”

The source concluded by saying, "Harry misses the pace of life there and the fact they were living in a really secluded place where they could be themselves, relax and enjoy life.”

The couple’s move to LA was a rather hasty transition and one that was brought on as a result of the lockdown. "The biggest issue really has been the timing. Moving at the moment is incredibly difficult. Harry and Meghan have uprooted their life and have been unable to properly immerse themselves into LA life and get settled.”