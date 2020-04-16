Prince William, Kate to pay for Prince Harry, Meghan in the future

There are a number of protocols and duties in place for members of the royal family and it appears that once Prince Charles ascends to the throne Prince William and Kate Middleton will effectively take over the lucrative Duchy of Cornwall estate and in turn sponsor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s LA lifestyle.

According to a report by online magazine The Talko, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stepping down from their royal duties but they are still part of the family. They are giving up a significant source of income and it’s expected that Prince Charles will privately subsidise their lifestyles.”

"When Prince William inherits the rights to the Duchy of Cornwall, it’s likely that he and Kate will be responsible for helping out Harry and Meghan if they need it."

As of now, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex have been relying on private aid by Prince Charles and according to Prince Harry and Meghan’s website his aid makes up almost 95 percent of their annual income.

The magazine went on to say, "Being a working member of the Royal Family can be a full-time job but it’s one that doesn’t pay particularly well. That’s when Prince Charles steps in and helps make up the difference with funds he receives from the Duchy of Cornwall.

"Before Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, Prince Charles was spending over $1.2 million per year to help out with expenses for William, Harry and Kate. When Prince William takes his father’s position, he’ll likely have to financially support Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis even when they’re all grown up."