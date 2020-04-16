Cameron Diaz shares her thoughts on being a new mom amid COVID-19

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden recently welcomed their daughter back in January and since then have been doting upon the newest addition to their family.

Just recently, the new parents sat through an interview where they spoke at length about their experiences. The interview was conducted via an Instagram live chat with Katherine Power who is the founder of a fashion website called Who What Wear.

During the course of the interview Cameron Diaz spoke about motherhood, as well as about her marriage to Benji. The actor was quoted saying, "My life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have all my friends over all the time, and now I don’t see anybody. We just don’t see each other. It’s so crazy.”

Cameron dubs her delve into motherhood to be the best thing that ever happened to her. "I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life. I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benj.”

Before signing off the actor gushed over Benji’s abilities as a father. "After we’ve done bath time with our baby and we put her down to sleep, Benj puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's daddy."

She also went on to add, "He's so incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I start dinner and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine, and I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is."