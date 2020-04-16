Kylie Jenner slams trolls body shaming her: ‘I birthed a baby’

Kylie Jenner has gone through a massive transformation ever since the birth of her daughter Stormi and it appears fans are not happy.

A number of social media users have quite recently began sharing pictures of Kylie pre-baby with comments like, "Her body was way better here," and "Her body was so thin here," etc.

However, when one user shared a picture of her, the star couldn’t contain herself any longer and set the Twitter user straight.

It was on Instagram that Kylie ‘gently’ reminded the user, and others commenting on her previously ‘thin’ frame, of the fact that she had ‘birthed a baby’ and is forever a different person.

